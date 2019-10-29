|
EDGERTON, Ohio - M. Edythe Webster, 81, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 9:10 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Webster was a graduate of Edgerton High School and worked at Dolly's Restaurant, where she met her husband, John. She also had been employed at Cleveland's Jewelry and Newberry's Department Store in Bryan, Ohio, as well at Syncrotech in Edgerton and Hicksville for a short time.
She was active in the community as a leader of Edgerton Girl Scouts in the mid- to late-1960s, and was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Edgerton Historical Society.
Edythe loved to travel, taking several trips with her husband, John, and their children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed teasing her grandchildren.
M. Edythe Webster was born on Sept. 1, 1938, in Fremont, Indiana, the daughter of Deryl R. and Mildred (Piper) Teegardin.
She married John C. Webster on June 23, 1956, in Edgerton, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2013.
Survivors include one daughter, Helen L. Phillips, of Pioneer, Ohio; two sons, John (Kaye) Webster, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, and Tom (Patti) Webster, of Angola, Indiana; five grandchildren, Danielle, Heather, and Amanda Phillips, and Tom (Sarah) and Andrea Webster; one great-grandchild, Curtis Webster; one sister, Betty (Teegardin) Hoover, of Bryan, Ohio; one brother, Bill Teegardin, of Summerville, South Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Webster, of Sylvania, Ohio.
Preceding her in death in addition to her husband were her parents; sisters, Marjorie H. Teegardin, Mary M. Hartman, and Helen M. Phillips; and brothers, Deryl Archie Teegardin and Arthur Y. Teegardin.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary to follow at 7 p.m.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorial contributions are requested to St. Mary School.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.