LAGRANGE - M. Reed Taylor, MD, 86, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.

Dr. Taylor was born on Sept. 1, 1934, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Millard Reed and Magdaline (Kintzel) Taylor.

In 1961, after moving from Etna Green to LaGrange County, Dr. Taylor began his practice and continued it for many years. He dedicated his life to providing healthcare for the people of LaGrange County.

He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Parish of St. James Chapel in Howe, Indiana.

For many years he served as the LaGrange County Coroner and as the physician for Howe Military School.

Dr. Taylor loved being on his farm, driving his tractor, and working with his horses.

In February 1968, in Howe, Indiana, he married Frances Study. Mrs. Taylor preceded him in death on March 15, 1979.

On Sept. 30, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married Carolyn Sue Reade. Mrs. Taylor preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2013.

Surviving are his children, Lauri Holmes, of Colorado Spring, Colorado, Lisa N. Booth, MD, of Howe, Indiana, Lynnelle (Phillip "Yogi") Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, Tara (Clay) Weber, of LaOtto, Indiana, Todd Thomas Taylor, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Leigh Ann (Rick) DeBold, of Rochester, Indiana; a former daughter-in-law, Molly Taylor, of Auburn, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard L. (Judith) Taylor, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Along with his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Reed Sr., and Magdaline Taylor; a daughter, Melisa Taylor; a son, Todd Tyler Taylor; and a son-in-law, Rex Holmes.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Burial will take place privately at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana.

The family wishes that in honor of the many babies that Dr. Taylor delivered, memorials go to the Family Birthing Center at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Please send the memorials to Parkview LaGrange Foundation, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761, and in the memo line please put "In Memory of Dr. Taylor to benefit PLH FBC".

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.