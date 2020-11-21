1/1
M. Reed Taylor
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAGRANGE - M. Reed Taylor, MD, 86, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.

Dr. Taylor was born on Sept. 1, 1934, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Millard Reed and Magdaline (Kintzel) Taylor.

In 1961, after moving from Etna Green to LaGrange County, Dr. Taylor began his practice and continued it for many years. He dedicated his life to providing healthcare for the people of LaGrange County.

He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Parish of St. James Chapel in Howe, Indiana.

For many years he served as the LaGrange County Coroner and as the physician for Howe Military School.

Dr. Taylor loved being on his farm, driving his tractor, and working with his horses.

In February 1968, in Howe, Indiana, he married Frances Study. Mrs. Taylor preceded him in death on March 15, 1979.

On Sept. 30, 1995, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married Carolyn Sue Reade. Mrs. Taylor preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2013.

Surviving are his children, Lauri Holmes, of Colorado Spring, Colorado, Lisa N. Booth, MD, of Howe, Indiana, Lynnelle (Phillip "Yogi") Miller, of LaGrange, Indiana, Tara (Clay) Weber, of LaOtto, Indiana, Todd Thomas Taylor, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Leigh Ann (Rick) DeBold, of Rochester, Indiana; a former daughter-in-law, Molly Taylor, of Auburn, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard L. (Judith) Taylor, of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Along with his wives, he was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Reed Sr., and Magdaline Taylor; a daughter, Melisa Taylor; a son, Todd Tyler Taylor; and a son-in-law, Rex Holmes.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Burial will take place privately at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana.

The family wishes that in honor of the many babies that Dr. Taylor delivered, memorials go to the Family Birthing Center at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Please send the memorials to Parkview LaGrange Foundation, 207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange, IN 46761, and in the memo line please put "In Memory of Dr. Taylor to benefit PLH FBC".

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frurip-May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved