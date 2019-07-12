AUBURN - Mabel I. Rose, 97, of Auburn passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Mrs. Rose was born on April 15, 1922, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Charles and Louise (Betscher) Sizer.

After graduating from college, she earned her master's degree in music education from the University of Cincinnati.

She married Charles A. Rose on Aug. 24, 1950, in Cincinnati. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1968.

As well as being a homemaker, missionary work was very important to her.

Mrs. Rose served as the director of Child Evangelism Fellowship in Auburn from 1954 until 2004.

She also was a missionary in Australia for six years.

She was a very active member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Auburn.

Her survivors include daughters, Rhoda Springer, of Granger, and Rebekah Rose, of Fort Wayne; sons and daughter-in-law, Paul and Carolyn Rose, of Butler, David and Debora Rose, of Garrett, and John and Sue Rose, of Waynesboro, Virginia; 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Brianne Springer, Brittany and Joshua Hartman, Brenna Rogers, Brye and Spencer Browand, Brannon and Aaron Wakeland, Candace and Briton Post, Jacob and Courtney Rose, Christa and Shaka Dhladhla, Justin Rose, Stephanie and Kyle Ludy, Heidi Rose, Ben and Sarah Rose and Dakota Rose; and 18 great grandchildren, Jade Springer, Jacob Hartman, Nicholas Hartman, Nicole Rogers, Dominick Montgomery, Kaydence Browand, Lila Browand, Chloe Wakeland, Landon Wakeland, Henry Post, Lucy Post, Jada Dhladhla, Austin Ludy, Kayla Ludy, Kelsey Fausnaugh, Kendra Fausnaugh, Camryn Rose, and MacKenzie Rose.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; great-grandson, Zachary Hartman; two sisters, Muriel Sizer and Mildred Mills; and three brothers, Charles Sizer, George Sizer and Thomas Sizer.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.

Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lakewood Park Baptist Church, 5555 C.R. 29 in Auburn, with Pastor Stuart Kruse officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorial donations may be directed to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 708 S. Van Buren St., Auburn, Indiana 46706.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.