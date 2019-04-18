Madonna Brandenburg AVILLA - Madonna M. (Ley) Koch Brandenburg, 86, of Avilla, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. She was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Avilla to the late Francis "Frank" and Mary "Mame" (Schlotter) Ley. On May 22, 1954, she married Eugene "Rudy" Koch at St. Mary's Church in Avilla. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1994. She later married Nova Brandenburg. He preceded her in death on July 14, 2013. Madonna retired from Kraft after many years of service. Survivors include her son, Carl (Rebecca) Koch of Avilla, and daughters, Lesa (fiance Vincent Miller) Koch of Fort Wayne, and Mary A. Simmons of Avilla. Also surviving are grandchildren, Charlie, Gloria, Ryan, Nathan, Shaun, Micheal, Fawn, Dusti, Drew, April and Timmy, 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Eileen (Mike) Davenport of Avilla, Elizabeth "Betty" Ellert of Avilla, and Mary Jane Stoner of Avilla. She was preceded in death by brothers, Jerome Ley and Francis Ley; sisters, Martha Ross and Pearl Phodes; son Patrick Koch; daughters-in-law, Janice Koch, and Diane Koch; and son-in-law, Timothy Simmons. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with rosary at 7 p.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Avilla. Donations in Madonna's memory may be directed to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or to Masses. To leave a condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit harperfuneralhomes.com. Judith Waanders GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Judith Nell Waanders, of Grand Haven, Michigan, passed away in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her family in the early hours of Wednesday, April 17, 2019, the day before her 82nd birthday. She was born April 18, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Oscar and Elizabeth (Kostelyk) Hofstra. Judy married John F. Waanders on Jan. 24, 1959, in South Holland, Illinois. She suffered a series of cardiac episodes over the past week. In her last days, she asked to go home where she could see her beloved Lake Michigan out the window - and told us she was ready to go to her Lord. Judy lived a full life rooted in her love of people and literature. She was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, spouse, parent, grandparent, great-grandparent, and career educator. She was a great listener and comfort to all in her life, be it her children, friends, or a struggling student seeking refuge in the school library. Judy maintained contact with her "Illiana Girls" throughout her life, a group who first met in kindergarten. She had a deep love of literature throughout her life, and shared that love with her family, the students in the schools where she worked, the multiple book clubs she joined, and with the customers of the bookstores she owned for over 30 years. Judy began her career as a teacher at Grand Haven Christian School where she organized the first school library. She was the librarian/media specialist for the Grand Haven Public Schools for 12 years before moving to Auburn, Indiana. In Auburn she was the DeKalb High School librarian and in 1984 started "Waanders' Bookmark," an independent bookstore. She was an active member of the community as part of the Business and Professional Woman's Association, the first woman to join the Auburn Rotary Club, and served on the board of Eckhart Public Library. After retiring, Judy moved back to Grand Haven, where she and her family operated "The Bookman" in Centertown, Grand Haven, and enjoyed her family, friends, and numerous book clubs. She enjoyed annual trips to the Chautauqua Institute where she joined the Literary Circle and judged for the annual book award. Judy was an active member of the Second Christian Reformed Church, maintaining the church library. She was a woman that respected tradition but was not constrained by it. Judy was a progressive thinker, quiet activist, and a woman of faith. Without fanfare she was an early career mother, community leader, and business owner. She encouraged and mentored all those around her to question the status-quo, stand on their convictions, and strive to live fulfilled lives. Judy loved her summers on Lake Michigan from childhood through her last hours, enjoying family and sunsets throughout the changing years and seasons. She is survived by her loving husband, John, and her wonderful children: John "Jody" (Andreae) Waanders of Old Saybrook, Connecticut, James (Jenifer) Waanders of Indianapolis, Nickolas (Patricia) Waanders of Springdale, Arkansas, Deborah (Keith) Haithcox of Osceola, Amy (Kenneth) Jeninga of Brookfield, Wisconsin, and Peter (Jennifer) Waanders of Aspen, Colorado. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Cynthia Abraham of Grand Haven and Jane Zwiers of Grand Rapids. Friends may meet the family 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, 1500 Robbins Road, Grand Haven, Michigan. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Second Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Laura de Jong officiating. There will be an additional hour of visitation starting at 1 p.m.. at the church before the service. There will be a private interment in Lake Forest Cemetery, where she will rest next to her parents. Memorial contributions may be given to the Waanders Family Fund at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Condolence messages to the family can be sent to WaandersFamily@Waanders.net. Please visit klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Judy's online guestbook. Shirley Langley STROH - Shirley Ann (Sherwood) Langley, age 87, died peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center. Mrs. Langley was born in Waterloo on Feb. 15, 1932, to George Elijah and Anne (Freed) Sherwood. She graduated from Ashley High School in 1950 and married Robert Carl Langley on Feb. 3, 1952, at the Cedar Lake Church of Christ near Auburn. Robert preceded her in death on April 19, 1991. A longtime Stroh area resident, Shirley enjoyed working side by side with her husband on their family farm, raising their children and seeing their grandchildren loving the farm life too. Shirley was known for her kind heart and loving way. She was open and friendly to everyone she met. She helped her mother-in-law as an assistant in the Stroh Post Office for many years until her death. She then took over the position of postmistress. Shirley had a great love for people and enjoyed visiting with others when they came in to get their mail. She looked forward to yearly visits to her daughter's home in Florida to get away from the cold and snow of Indiana winter and enjoy the warmth and sunshine. But she still missed everyone in Indiana and anxiously waited to return. She was a longtime member of the Stroh Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to lunch with her friends and family on a weekly basis, studying the Bible with her Jehovah's Witnesses friends, and playing board games. Survivors include: son, David and Laurie Langley of Woodland Park, Colorado; son, Thomas and Brenda Langley of Stroh; daughter, Connie and Ken Shives of Pompano Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren: James and Nicole Langley of Littleton, Colorado; Luke and Rachel Langley of Herfost, Germany; KaraLee and Rob Johnston of Woodland Park, Colorado; Megan and Jake Markus of Woodland Park, Colorado; Justin Shives of Coral Springs, Florida; Larissa and Nathan Hug of Wallkill, New York; and Larin Langley of Chillicothe, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren: Michael Langley, Matthew Langley, Joseph Langley, Gabrielle Langley, Justin Langley, Grayson Johnston, Eisley Johnston, Mason Markus, Monica Langley, Mary Langley, Teresa Langley and John Langley; sister, Beverly Blech of Auburn; nieces and nephews: Janice Hartman of Fort Wayne, Robert and Carla Blech of Coldwater, Michigan, and Marie Smith and Toby Blech. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; granddaughter Leah Langley, who died Oct. 10, 1998; and grandson Anthony Langley who died Sept. 15, 2001. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with James Charles officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home. Betty Anderson AUBURN - Betty J. Anderson, age 94, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler. She was born May 31, 1924, in Fort Wayne to Jay and Lottie (Klinger) Garman. She married John W. Anderson on Feb. 3, 1945, in Huntertown. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1992. Mrs. Anderson was a homemaker. She was a member of County Line Church of God in Auburn. She served as a volunteer at the Curiosity Shop in Auburn and she was a member of the Wilmington Township Homemaker Club. Survivors Include: daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Charles Howe of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Dennis Baughman; three grandchildren, Sarah Haynes, Chris Howe and Adam Howe; two great-granddaughters, Madison Haynes and Kiersten Haynes; several nieces and nephews; and her close friend, Gloria Carper of Pleasant Lake. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Anderson; and two brothers, Ray Garman and Donald Garman. Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Pastor Steve Schlatter with County Line Church of God will officiate. Burial will take place in the Leo Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn, IN 46706. Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.