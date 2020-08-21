1/1
Madonna Whipple
1951 - 2020
WOLCOTTVILLE - Madonna Faye Whipple, age 69, of rural Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mrs. Whipple was born in Whitesburg, Kentucky, on May 30, 1951, to Tommy W. Taylor and Mattie (Thomas) Taylor.

She graduated from Whitesburg High School in 1967.

She was employed with Hayes-Albion in Tiffin, Ohio, from 1978-1985. She was the Activities Director at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Kendallville and Housekeeping Supervisor at Kendallville Days Inn/Best Western, where she was honored to receive the national "Housekeeper of the Year" award in 1992.

She married Donald Alan Whipple on Feb. 25, 2000, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2019.

Survivors include her stepsons, Chad and Traci Whipple, of Kendallville, Jeremy and Lisa Whipple, of Fostoria, Ohio, Ryan Whipple, of Fostoria, Ohio, and Travis Whipple, of Irving, Texas; six grandchildren, Haley Neff and her fiancé, Kyle Mast, of Kendallville, Abby Whipple, of Fort Wayne, Carson Whipple, Sam Whipple and Kendall Whipple, all of Fostoria, Ohio, and Kayla Williams, of Fort Wayne; two great-grandchildren, Renlee Williams and Rowan Williams; sister, JoElla and Darrell Lee Sturgill, of Carey, Ohio; brother, Robert and Nancy Taylor, of Wampum, Pennsylvania; son-in-law, Joseph Warwick, of Kendallville; and sister-in-law, Mary Taylor, of Auburn, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don, in 2019; daughter, Melissa Warwick, in 2012; grandson, Scooter Neff, in 2003; brothers, Charles "Eddie" Taylor and David Taylor; sister, Sharon Tyree; and sister-in-law, Janet Wise.

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Brad Darr officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
