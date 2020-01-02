|
SHIPSHEWANA - Mahlon M. Bontrager, 91, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 4 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence, from natural causes.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1928, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Manas and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager.
On Dec. 21, 1950, in LaGrange County, he married Lydia Mae Yoder. She died on July 12, 1991.
On Dec. 13, 1992, in LaGrange County, he married Edna (Mast) Miller. She died May 21, 2016.
Surviving are five sons, Ernest Eugene (Martha) Bontrager, of Topeka, Ervin Dean (Erma) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Dannie Ray (Rose) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Orla Jay (Carolyn) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, and Elva Lee Bontrager, of Middlebury; three daughters, Etta Fern (Marvin) Yoder, of Goshen, Velda Wingard, of Topeka, and Rosemary (Orva Jr.) Hostetler, of Topeka; son-in-law, Levi Barkman, of Millersburg; 54 grandchildren, 145 great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Sue Ann (Homer) Mullet, of Kingston, Wisconsin, Ida Carolyn (Omer) Hochstetler, of Shipshewana, and Marlene (Donnie) Schrock, of Middlebury; two stepsons, Harley and Howard Miller, both of LaGrange; 15 stepgrandchildren, 66 stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Manas Jr., (Mary) Bontrager, of Topeka, and Joni (Freeda) Bontrager, of Shipshewana; four sisters, Amanda Yoder, of LaGrange, Neomah Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Betty (Joe Jr.) Wingard, of Shipshewana, and Edna Yoder, of LaGrange; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Bontrager, of Topeka, and Ruth Bontrager, of Goshen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; daughter, LeAnna Barkman; son, Norman Lynn Bontrager; son-in-law, Jerry Wingard; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ervin, Levi and John Bontrager; and sister, Martha Schrock.
Mahlon was a retired farmer and carpenter.
He was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Funeral services will be at 9: 30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the John Troyer residence, 2125 N. C.R. 1100W, Shipshewana.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Ernie Troyer and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Naylor Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.