KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
John Troyer residence
2125 N. C.R. 1100W
Shipshewana, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mahlon Bontrager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mahlon Bontrager


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mahlon Bontrager Obituary

SHIPSHEWANA - Mahlon M. Bontrager, 91, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 4 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence, from natural causes.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1928, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Manas and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager.

On Dec. 21, 1950, in LaGrange County, he married Lydia Mae Yoder. She died on July 12, 1991.

On Dec. 13, 1992, in LaGrange County, he married Edna (Mast) Miller. She died May 21, 2016.

Surviving are five sons, Ernest Eugene (Martha) Bontrager, of Topeka, Ervin Dean (Erma) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Dannie Ray (Rose) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Orla Jay (Carolyn) Bontrager, of Shipshewana, and Elva Lee Bontrager, of Middlebury; three daughters, Etta Fern (Marvin) Yoder, of Goshen, Velda Wingard, of Topeka, and Rosemary (Orva Jr.) Hostetler, of Topeka; son-in-law, Levi Barkman, of Millersburg; 54 grandchildren, 145 great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Sue Ann (Homer) Mullet, of Kingston, Wisconsin, Ida Carolyn (Omer) Hochstetler, of Shipshewana, and Marlene (Donnie) Schrock, of Middlebury; two stepsons, Harley and Howard Miller, both of LaGrange; 15 stepgrandchildren, 66 stepgreat-grandchildren; two brothers, Manas Jr., (Mary) Bontrager, of Topeka, and Joni (Freeda) Bontrager, of Shipshewana; four sisters, Amanda Yoder, of LaGrange, Neomah Bontrager, of Shipshewana, Betty (Joe Jr.) Wingard, of Shipshewana, and Edna Yoder, of LaGrange; and two sisters-in-law, Esther Bontrager, of Topeka, and Ruth Bontrager, of Goshen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; daughter, LeAnna Barkman; son, Norman Lynn Bontrager; son-in-law, Jerry Wingard; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ervin, Levi and John Bontrager; and sister, Martha Schrock.

Mahlon was a retired farmer and carpenter.

He was a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Funeral services will be at 9: 30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2019, at the John Troyer residence, 2125 N. C.R. 1100W, Shipshewana.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Ernie Troyer and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Naylor Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mahlon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -