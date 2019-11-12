KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Mahlon Dunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mahlon Dunkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mahlon Dunkel Obituary

LAGRANGE - Mahlon D. Dunkel, 95, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.

Mr. Dunkel was born on March 20, 1924, in Branch County, Michigan, to Elmer and Florence (Alleshouse) Dunkel.

Living for most of his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a farmer and also worked for LaGrange County Farm Bureau Co-op fuel oil distribution.

Mr. Dunkel was a United States Navy veteran having served in World War II.

Mahlon was an active member of the community, having started the GI and farmer ag classes in LaGrange County. He was a former board of director member for LaGrange County 4-H, former member of both LaGrange County ARC and LaGrange County Farm Bureau. He also helped start the LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District and LaGrange County Pheasants Forever.

On Oct. 26, 1948, in Lewiston, Maine, he married Doris G. Collins. Mrs. Dunkel preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Lawrence Moran, of Carmel, Indiana; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dennis Dunkel, of Greenville, Texas, and James and Shirley Dunkel, of LaGrange, Indiana; four grandchildren, Joel and Michelle Moran, Justin and Claire Moran, Brian Jones, and Leslie Michelle Lettsome; and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a son, John L. "Hap" Dunkel; and two brothers, Virgil and Wilford Dunkel.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

Following the visitation, cremation will take place.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mahlon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -