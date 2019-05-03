KENDALLVILLE - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Troy David Campbell, USAF Major (Ret.) on April 30, 2019. Troy … also known by his flight call signs as "Hoss" or "Chumley" … was born on July 26, 1964, in Kendallville, to Jerry Lee and Marsha Ann Henney Campbell. The oldest of four, he was predeceased by his mother Kristy Ann Campbell, and grandparents Gordon and Sue Henney, Cleo (Bud) and Maxine Campbell, and Kenneth and Myrtle Rhead. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dawn Krumwiede Campbell, of Waverly; daughter Meaghann Michelle Campbell, and sons Trevor Scot and Tristan Ryan, all at home. He is also survived by his father Jerry Lee and wife Sande Campbell of Kendallville; his mother Marsha Ann Henney of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Traci Dee Hinton of Anderson, Indiana, and Nicol Mari Trout of Kendallville; and brother Jerry Lee II, also of Kendallville; his special aunt and uncle Susan and Larry Raffo of Burlingame, California, uncle and aunt Bob and Betty Campbell of Kendallville, uncle and aunt Sam and Carol Campbell of Kendallville, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Troy graduated from East Noble High School in Kendallville in 1982, and spent a year at Ball State University in Muncie before transferring to Indiana State University in Terre Haute, where he majored in aerospace technology, and joined Air Force ROTC. Troy earned his private pilot's license during this time. Troy met Dawn while they were both students there, and they were married on Aug. 2, 1986, in Chatsworth, Illinois, after both had graduated from ISU, and Troy was commissioned into the United States Air Force. Troy and Dawn arrived in Del Rio, Texas, in November of 1986, where Troy attended undergraduate pilot training at Laughlin Air Force Base as a 2nd lieutenant, flying a T-37 trainer. That was followed up by an assignment to Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California, for undergraduate navigator school. In July of 1988, Troy and Dawn moved to Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, where Troy received training in the F-111 bomber, and the rank of 1st lieutenant. The pair was on the move again in early 1989, when they arrived at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with Troy once again flying the F-111. In 1990, Troy and Dawn headed across the pond for a six-year tour at RAF Lakenheath in England, where Meaghann was born in 1995. Troy served Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1990-91, flying 30 combat missions in the F-11F, while based in Taif, Saudi Arabia. While at Lakenheath in 1992, Troy transitioned into the F-15E jet, and participated in Operation Deny Flight over Iraq and Operation Provide Comfort over Bosnia. He pinned on his Captain's rank during this time. In 1996, the trio were sent to Eglin AFB near Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where Troy stepped out of the cockpit for a couple of years. Trevor was born while the family lived in the Sunshine State, and Troy was promoted to the rank of major. In 1998, the family of four relocated to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, where Troy once again flew missions in the F-15E. During 9-11, Troy took his turn protecting the skies above Washington, D.C. Troy flew for the final time in the F-15E in December of 2001, before the family headed to a new adventure at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas, where Troy did a stint as a liaison officer with the United States Army. In 2004, the family headed back overseas to Wiesbaden, Germany, where Troy continued his liaison duties with the Army. Troy retired from active duty in August of 2006 while in Germany. In 2007, the family once again moved to England, where Troy took a job with the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA), a part of the United States Federal Government. Troy worked at Rolls Royce in Bristol, assisting on both the Presidential Helicopter and F-135 programs while there. Tristan was born during this time. In 2009, the family of five moved back home to the States, and settled in Waverly, New York. Troy took up his new position as supervisor of Quality Assurance for DCMA, based at Lockheed Martin in Owego. Troy wasted no time immersing himself in the Waverly community. During his 10 years in the valley, he held a variety of important positions at the Waverly United Methodist Church. He served on the Village of Waverly water board, and on the tax grievance board. He was a fixture at the Valley Bowling Center, most currently serving as president on the USBC-SAW Valley board of directors and bowling on Tuesday nights. But Troy may be best well known for his role as Waverly Little League president, a position he has held since 2012. During his tenure, he spent countless hours strengthening the program and improving the grounds, his goal always to provide the best experience possible for the kids who participated. Troy loved bowling … learning the game as a child under the tutelage of his Grandpa Bud … and bowled in at least one league everywhere he put down roots. He was the 1993 USAFE (United States Air Forces in Europe) Bowling Men's Singles champion. He was a loyal Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Chicago Cubs fan, exulting in the Cubs' 2016 World Series win. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 86 in Kendallville. Troy was a great husband, father, son, and brother … and has countless friends scattered across the United States and overseas … all of whom mourn his passing. Funeral services are slated for Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly. A memorial service is also planned in Kendallville, in the upcoming weeks. Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, will be handling the arrangements. Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.