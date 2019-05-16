KPCNews Obituaries
|
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:30 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
Major Troy Campbell


Major Troy Campbell Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Major Troy Campbell, USAF, Retired, age 54, formerly of Kendallville, died April 30, 2019, in Waverly, New York.

A memorial service and time of sharing memories of Troy will be held Saturday, May 18, at 2:30 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home with visitation at 2 p.m. There will also be a gathering of family and friends following the memorial service. Military honors will be conducted by the Kendallville American Legion Post 86 and Rome City American Legion Post 381. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Waverly Little League Baseball Field Lights Fund.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 16, 2019
