FREMONT - Manfred L. "Pete" Melchi, age 93, of Lake George, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Angola, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Jean E. (Hutker) Melchi.
Manfred Lee "Pete" Melchi, son of Eugene and Beatrice (Peterson) Melchi, was born January 8, 1926 in Decatur, Indiana. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1944. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and discharged in 1946. He attended Tri State College in Angola, Indiana, and graduated with a degree in radio engineering in December of 1948 and a degree in administrative engineering in August of 1949.
Pete was a manager of Seat Cover Charlie's in Fort Wayne for 23 years and then owned and operated an automotive trim shop at Lake George starting in 1972. He was always known as the man that could fix anything.
He was a member of the Orland Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. He also was a member of the National Rifle Association continuously since 1943, the Moose Lodge in Angola since 1988, the Elks Lodge in Angola since 1991 and the Orland American Legion #423 for 30 years.
For at least 74 years, he and his only partner, Jean, enjoyed ballroom dancing as often as five nights a week, many times traveling hundreds of miles for a single dance. Many friends in the dance community will always remember their unique and energetic dance style. Their favorite, the Russ Morgan Orchestra, saw them dancing at many locations over the years.
Pete was widely known for his expansive vegetable garden behind their house on Lake George.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Max, Eugene Melchi, Floyd (Buster) and sister, Bonnie Schnepp.
He is also survived by children Melody Hostetler (Al) of Briarcliff, Texas, Lee Melchi (Jacque) of Coldwater, Michigan, and Dean Melchi (Kathy) of Columbus, Ohio; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , or Heart to Heart Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.