ROME CITY - Manuel Jacobs, 79, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Jacobs was born in Pippa Passes, Kentucky. on Oct. 23, 1940, to Hillson and Sallie (Jacobs) Jacobs. They preceded him in death.
He married Moselle Ritchie on Dec. 22, 1962, in Rome City, Indiana.
Manuel was a maintenance electrician with Kendallville Foundry for 31 years.
He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix anything. He loved tinkering around in his shed, working on lawnmowers, fishing, Western movies and Gospel Blue Grass music.
His survivors include his wife, Moselle Jacobs, of Rome City; daughters, Norma Barger and Wade Holley, of Rome City, and Lisa Jacobs and Ronald Hughes, of Sturgis, Michigan; sons, Jeffrey Jacobs, of Rome City, and Glen Jacobs, of Terre Haute, Indiana; and three grandchildren, Jacob Barger, Alex Manuel Jacobs II, and Micheala Barger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dora Ellen "Mickey" Jacobs; brothers, Charles Jacobs and Don Jacobs; and a granddaughter, Anna Lynn Steinbarger.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, Kendallville, with a service at 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, with the Rev. Charles Mosley, the Rev. Matt West, and the Rev. Doug Ritchie officiating.
Burial will follow the funeral at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.