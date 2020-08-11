Marcella Rupert

WATERLOO - Marcella V. Rupert, age 91, of Waterloo, Indiana, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Mrs. Rupert was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Oct. 8, 1928, to Ora and Gara (Notestine) Fell.

She married Robert E. Rupert on July 26, 1947, in Franklin, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1992.

Mrs. Rupert was a homemaker and raising her family was very important to her. She also worked for a while at Kiddie College daycare in Waterloo.

She was a member of Dayspring Community Church in Auburn and she was a former member of Helmer United Methodist Church Women's Club.

She enjoyed making crafts, which she would gift to her family and sell at local craft shows and events. Mrs. Rupert also enjoyed sitting in the gazebo at her Waterloo home to relax and take in the nature around her. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, "hopping in" on family outings and vacations whenever she could.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sue and Jim Wolf, of Auburn, Sherry and Steve Watson, of Auburn, Tina and Bud Bolen, of Auburn, Pat Lumpkins, of Waterloo, Kay Rupert, of Kendallville, Pam and Greg Dickman, of Auburn and Kim and Richard Butler, of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Billie Rupert, of Albion; many beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sister-in-law, Jerry and Sue Fell, of Fort Wayne and Kenny Fell, of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rupert; three sons, Gary Rupert, Denny Rupert and Michael Rupert; son-in-law, Greg Lumpkins; two brothers, Louie Fell and John Fell; and one sister, Janet Roeger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Zac Bolen officiating.

Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.

Memorial donations may be directed to American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 and the Alzheimer's Association, 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.