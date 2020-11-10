HAMILTON - Marcia Jean Cather, 67, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort. Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 26, 1953, to Robert and Mildred (Wolf) Everitt. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hamilton High School.

She married James "Jim" Robert Cather on April 3, 1976, at Golden Lake United Methodist Church, and he survives.

Marcia worked for Hamilton Community Schools for more than 20 years and for many of those years as manager.

Marcia was a member of the Sunday Girls Card Club. She enjoyed sewing, shopping, basket weaving, feeding the dogs, making Christmas stockings for the whole family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, James "Jim" Robert Cather, of Hamilton; two sons, Thad (Nilah) Cather, of Butler and Josh (Ashley) Cather, of LaOtto; one stepson, Jermey Warner, of Hamilton; five grandchildren, Silas Cather, Avery Cather, Quinn Cather, Tripp Cather and Hayes Cather; and a foster grandson; a step-granddaughter, Alysha Warner, of Angola; and one brother, Ronald B. Everitt. of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Wilder Cather; and one sister, Sandy Hassett.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway in Butler, with Pastor Jeffrey Alexander of Hamilton Church of Christ officiating.

Visitation will also be one hour prior to services, starting at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Big Run Cemetery, C.R. 75 in Butler.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Marcia Jean Cather to

Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, IN 46742 or Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Per state mandate, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to send condolences to the family by visiting www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.