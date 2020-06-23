Marcia Clouse

MIDDLEBURY - Marcia Lea Clouse, 69, of Middlebury, Indiana, died at 7:45 p.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on May 12, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Barbara Botchuck.

On July 2, 1988, in Bristol, Indiana, she married David Clouse and he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are daughter, Michelle (Don) Sanderson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Andrew Schultz, Molly Schultz, Ellen Sellers and Logan Sanderson; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and two daughters, Angela Roderick and Nicole Roderick.

Marcia worked at Coachmen Industries for 40 years, retiring in 2017.

She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and pets and loved spending time with her grandbabies.

Visitation will be from noon to 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2:30 p.m., at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.

Burial will be at Woodruff Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.