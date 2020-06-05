Marcile Viers
EDGERTON, Ohio - Marcile L. Viers, age 102, formerly a longtime resident of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:25 a.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Viers graduated from Waterloo High School and Fort Wayne Beauty College.

She operated Marcile's Beauty Shoppe and retired in 1970.

She attended Defiance College in art and was an accomplished artist in oil and china painting.

In retirement, she and her husband lived in Hamilton, Indiana, and spent winters in Florida, where she worked in the gift shop of the Manatee Aquarium and enjoyed ballroom dancing, competing from 1985-1995, being competitive well into her 70s.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar Society.

Marcile L. Viers was born on July 22, 1917, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Blanche (Sucher) Kline Sr.

She married Kenneth G. Viers on May 30, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 1984.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda (Larry) Starr and Kaye Viers, both of Hamilton, Indiana; one son, Craig (Diane) Viers, of Lexington, South Carolina; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Earl Kline Jr.; and a sister, Hilda Troyer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at noon, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with the Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice of Bryan or to Hillside Country Living.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 5, 2020.
