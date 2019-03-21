KPCNews Obituaries
|
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westview Alliance Church
9804 Illinois Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Alliance Church
9804 Illinois Road
Fort Wayne, IN
FORT WAYNE - Marcille H. Wible, 96, of Fort Wayne, went Home to the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019.

She was born to the late Arthur and Bernice (Peters) Friend on March 3, 1923, in Auburn. Marcille was a faithful member of Westview Alliance Church and Gospel Temple where she taught Sunday school for 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marcille was an avid IU basketball fan.

Marcille is survived by her son, Dennis (Leslie) Wible; son-in-law, Joseph Sauer; daughter-in-law, Donna Wible; grandchildren, Scott Wible, Stacy Wible, Heather (Guy) Waugh, Aaron (Ambrosia) Sauer, Kyle Wible and Kyndra Wible; great-grandchildren, Tom, Bailey, Raegan, Hunter, Raef, Atticus, Finn, Daxon, and Xavier; sister, Ruth Ann Walters; and brother, Paul Friend.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Gidley; second husband, Robert E. Wible; daughter, Sherri Sauer; siblings, Mildred Fisher, Don Friend, Evelyn Ridge and Larry Friend.

A funeral service will be Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Covington Knolls Chapel, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 21, 2019
