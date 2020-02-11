|
Margaret Chamberlain
SHELTON, Wash. - Margaret Christine (Weideman) Chamberlain passed away at age 89 at Shelton Health & Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
She was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Oct. 20, 1930, to Richard and Olga Weideman. She had two older brothers, Richard, who had died as a young child before she was born, and Robert, whom she remained close to throughout their lives.
Her father had emigrated to the U.S. from Denmark as a young man, and made a career with the B&O Railroad; this obtained the family travel privileges, often used for trips to Chicago, where Margaret's maternal grandparents (also Danish émigrés) and other relatives lived - and provided opportunities to enjoy concerts, shops, museums and other big city amenities.
Margaret grew up in the family's Garrett home, which stayed in the family until both her parents had passed away many years later; she returned a number of times over the years to visit. She kept friends throughout her entire life that she made growing up there.
During high school, she once served as a "Girls State" delegate in Indianapolis, and she was employed as a lifeguard at the Garrett municipal swimming pool. After high school, she attended Grand View College in Des Moines, Iowa; then Indiana University; and finally Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, where she completed her B.A. She enjoyed recounting stories of those experiences, and also of a summer job she held at Mesa Verde, Colorado. Before completing college, she took a year off to work at the Lincoln National Life insurance company in Fort Wayne.
After college, Margaret moved to Seattle, preferring the idea of big city life. Her cousins Dick Norman and George Norman, and George's wife Elsie, also lived in the area. She moved into a young women's residence and made friends there, and right away took a job at Allstate.
In Seattle, she met Robert Chamberlain ("Bob"), and they married in 1956. Bob was beginning his lifetime career as a commercial artist and water colorist. Margaret's friends in Garrett often called her "Wedie," but Bob took to calling her "Maggie," and she became so known to her many in-laws and friends in the "far West."
Bob and Maggie settled in a home in West Seattle, where they lived when two of their three children were born, David (in 1956) and Rebecca (1958). After the family moved to the Olympia area in 1959, where Bob formed his own successful graphics business, their third child, Richard (1960) was born. Over the years, apart from several transitional homes in the Olympia area, they had three main residences: in Lacey (1960-71); in a home Bob built in a development called "Camelot" near Black Lake (and where Becky had her horse "Poco"); and for the last 40 years, in another home that Bob built at Kamilche Point near Shelton. Margaret made close friends among her neighbors. She offered a welcoming presence, and was also well-loved by neighborhood kids and her children's friends.
For most of Margaret's 64 years of marriage, she worked as a stay-at-home mom or homemaker, though as her kids were growing up, she worked several years respectively in a clerical job for Washington State in corrections, and as a bookkeeper for an Olympia travel agency. At various times, she also engaged in volunteer activities, such as the College Women's Club or the Cancer Society drive.
She enjoyed working outdoors, making the yards of their various homes beautiful. She was an avid reader. She often helped with Bob's art activities, including trips to help set up shows. Over the years, Bob and Maggie enjoyed many other trips as a couple, or together with family and friends: to visit Garrett several times, to visit Bob's relatives in Alberta and Utah, and to sight-see and visit friends on numerous trips around the West and across Washington State. Their time together often included boating, picnicking, and week-end drives.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Bob, her children David Chamberlain, Rebecca Bracilano, and Richard Chamberlain, and their families: Carole Williams, Fred Bracilano, Chris and Shelly Chamberlain, Zoe Bracilano, Tove Bracilano, Anna Bracilano, Billy and Jodi Brown and their three boys (Connor, Gabriel, and Daniel), and Tristan and Laura Bexell; by sisters-in-law Charlene Chamberlain and Jessie Chamberlain; and by loving nieces and nephews and their families, and a number of close friends.
Arrangements are through McComb & Wagner in Shelton. No services or other memorial event are planned at the present time. At a later date, a more informal event might come together, as has become traditional in recent years for the extended Chamberlain family.
Margaret's favorite charity was .