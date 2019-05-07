LIGONIER - Margaret E. (Folk) Connor, age 95, of Ligonier, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

She was born on March 28, 1924, to Frank and Poneda Folk in Huntington County.

Margaret worked for Essex Wire in Ligonier for 24 years. She also worked in various food establishments over the years, Chain O' Lakes Correctional for 24 years, Foo and Fay's in Syracuse for 12 years, The Hay Raker for 12 years, and Fashion Farm. She also owned and operated Maggie's Cupboard in Ligonier. She loved working in her flower gardens, watching birds and IU basketball.

She is survived by her children, Jane Hammack of Ligonier, Jerry (Linda) Connor of Kimmell, Tom (Ann) Emely of Markle, Tim (Pat) Emely of Ligonier, Cindy Hyndman of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jim Folk of Cypress Palms, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Kate Earnhart; a brother, Wilford Folk; and two granddaughters, Margaret (Hammack) Slone and Laura Cunningham.

A funeral service in Margaret's honor will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Jack Randolph of People's Bible Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Friends and family will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home. Memorial donations are to People's Bible Church, 68074 U.S. 33, Goshen, IN 46526.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at yeagerfuneralhome.com.