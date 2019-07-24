AVILLA - Margaret "Maggie" N. Keim, 79, of Avilla, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Auburn on July 19, 1940, to James and Mary (Refner) Webb. They are deceased.

She spent her formative years in Auburn, graduating from Auburn High School in 1958.

On July 24, 1961, Maggie married James W. Keim.

She worked as a bus driver for East Noble Community Schools for 24 years.

Maggie was a past president of the Indiana Appaloosa Association for 40 years and a 4-H volunteer. She enjoyed stabling and showing appaloosa horses.

She is survived by her husband, James Keim, of Avilla; a son, Robert Keim, of Avilla; a grandson, Robert James Keim, of Oklahoma; two sisters, Mary Lou Longfellow, of Bronson, Michigan, and Francis Miller, of Auburn; and a brother, James Webb, of Bronson, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Webb.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, IN 46723.

Services will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Officiating the service will be Pastor Dwayne Berna.

Memorials can be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Noble County 4-H.

