Margaret MacPhee

Margaret MacPhee Obituary

ANGOLA - Margaret Ruth MacPhee passed away at her home in Angola, Indiana, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on March 27, 1936, to Franklin Decker and Margaret VanderBers Decker.

Margaret graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1954. She attended the University of Michigan and subsequently earned Bachelor of Arts degrees with honors, from Miami University (Ohio) and Grand Valley State University.

She worked as a secondary education teacher in Michigan, Ohio, upstate New York, and Indiana. Margaret also taught adult education classes, including county jail inmates, for approximately 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister; and one son.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years; her son, Robert; and four grandchildren, Ashley Wolf, Andrew Ramsak, James MacPhee, and Douglas MacPhee.

Burial will be in Grand Haven, Michigan, and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to a .

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 5, 2019
