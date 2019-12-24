|
BUTLER - Margaret "Elaine" Rodkey, 83, of Butler, Indiana, and formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her Butler home, with her family by her side.
Mrs. Rodkey was born on June 6, 1936, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Luther and Mary (Powell) Wear.
She graduated from LaGrange High School in 1954. She went on to graduate from Manchester College with a bachelor of science degree in business in 1958.
She married Roderick "Rod" Rodkey on Aug. 18, 1957, in LaGrange. He resides in Butler.
Mrs. Rodkey worked at Ash Advertising in Elkhart, as the business controller for 32 years, retiring in 2001.
Elaine loved serving her church. She was an active member of Elkhart Church of Christ, where she played piano. Upon moving to Butler, she joined Butler Church of Christ.
She loved music and played the oboe for many years in both the Manchester Community Orchestra and New Horizon Band of Elkhart. She enjoyed cooking and baking and she was also an excellent seamstress.
From the time that she was in her teens she had kept a journal and made daily entries until March 2016. Many people will remember that she also wrote a new poem and made a new Christmas card each holiday season, from the time she was married until just a few years ago.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Rod Rodkey of Butler; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Matthew Scott, of Hampton, Virginia; and son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Vicki Rodkey, of Butler.
She was blessed with five grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan and Jamie Scott, Joel and Karla Scott, Sarah and Josh Naugle, Benjamin and Bailey Rodkey and Allison Rodkey.
She was also blessed with six great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Marianne Wear, of Rogers, Arkansas; and a close cousin and her husband, Barbara and Bob Via, of Weston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Karl Wear; and sister-in-law, Shirley Wear.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Memorial donations may be directed to The Woodburn Christian Children's Home, 24902 Notestine Road, Woodburn, Indiana 46797.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.