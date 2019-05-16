HUNTERTOWN - Margaret "Peg" A. Weber, 88, of Huntertown, went Home to the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was born to the late Waldo E. and Mattie (Plasterer) Albert on Dec. 9, 1930, in Fort Wayne. She attended Columbia City Church of the Brethren. Margaret was a church organist and vocalist. She taught music for Fort Wayne Community Schools for 35 years. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.

Margaret is survived by her children, Mark (Brenda) Weber, John (Brenda) Weber, Daniel (Elena) Weber, and Elizabeth (Matthew) Andonian; grandchildren, Stephanie Merkling, Lyndsay Patterson, Jonah Weber, Benjamin Weber, Sonia Ubias, Janet Hollomon, Kimberly Hart, Trevor Scharpenberg and Alexander Scharpenberg; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Weber; and siblings, Waldo E. Albert Jr., Frank D. Albert and Joyce A. Wiess.

Funeral service will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Columbia City Church of the Brethren or Life & Family Services, Kendallville.