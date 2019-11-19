|
ANGOLA - Margarete H. Fraser, 86, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 16, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 6, 1933, in Offenbach, Germany, to Franz and Elizabeth (Engelhart) Hau.
She married Duncan M. Fraser on Nov. 17, 1962.
Margarete was a member of Angola Moose Auxiliary and of George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205 Auxiliary.
She was a homemaker and had worked at Fort Wayne Wire Die before retiring.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Kenneth Barnes, of Boise, Idaho, Barbara Linsky, of Columbia City, Indiana, Karen Smith, of La Luz, New Mexico, Greg Schaefer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Heidy Rexroth, of Ossian, Indiana, David Schaefer, of Auburn, Indiana, Anneli Streun, of Germany, Michael Streun, of Germany, and Stepfan Streun, of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duncan M. Fraser; and her siblings, Rita Bolenbaugh, Martha Streun, Franz Hau and Hans Karl Hau.
Following Margarete's wishes there will be no services.
Memorials in Margarete's memory may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Wiecht Funeral Home, Angola.