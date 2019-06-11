CASHTON, Wis. - Margery Ann (Weber) Dickman passed from this life into eternal life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, DuWayne, who passed away on Oct. 11, 2018; her parents, Vivan and Marjorie Weber; and her brother, Jerry Weber. She is the beloved mother of six children, Kate Strain, Tom Dickman (Lori), Karen Dickman-Kane (John Vogelpohl), Theresa Virgin (Alan), John Dickman (Ann), and Molly McCarty (Ryan); and the grandmother of 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While raising five of her six children in Pierre, South Dakota, Margie taught piano lessons, directed the parish choir, and worked for the South Dakota Legislature, an endeavor that she loved. In 1978, at the age of 42, Margie gave birth to her sixth child, Molly Ann. While raising a toddler, Margie went back to college and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh in 1982, with her degree in elementary education, specializing in reading. She began her teaching career at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Oshkosh, and then taught for 15 years at St. Patrick Catholic School in Sparta, Wisconsin. She was an excellent teacher and especially enjoyed teaching second grade, helping her students learn to read and preparing them for First Communion. In 2007, Margie and DuWayne moved to Angola, Indiana, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. While in Angola, they enjoyed many family gatherings, developed wonderful friendships, and were very happy living out their final years there. In 2010, Margie was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and battled it until the end. After DuWayne passed away, Margie moved to Green House Cottages in Carmel, Indiana, where she lived the last days of her life. We are so grateful for all of Mom's caretakers through the years. Margie dedicated her life to her faith and to family and friends. Some of her happiest moments were family get-togethers, helping to care for her newborn grandchildren, winter trips to South Padre Island, camping and playing euchre! She was a wonderful cook and loved cooking for the multitudes! While our mom will be dearly missed, we are grateful that she is now with dad in heaven. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sparta, Wisconsin. Father Eric Berns and Father Jake Greiner officiated. Burial followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cashton, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, Margie's family has set up a memorial scholarship fund at St. Patrick's Church (memo should say Margery Dickman Scholarship Fund). The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.