GARRETT - Margie E. Bryant, age 77, of Garrett passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at her daughter's house in Garrett.

She was born on June 19, 1941, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to Leslie and Lizzie (Cook) Webb.

Margie married Donnie Ray Bryant on April 1, 1960, in Whitesburg, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2018.

She worked for both Fostoria Distribution in Fostoria, Ohio, and Findlay Industries in Findlay, Ohio. Margie was a member of the Fostoria Moose Lodge 1567. She just loved attending bluegrass festivals with her husband and her family.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Danny and Lisa Bryant of Fostoria, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Rick Swartz of Garrett; son Thomas Bryant of Garrett; daughter-in-law Kelly Bryant of Rome City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; eight brothers and nine sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donnie Bryant; one son, Mikel Bryant; one grandson, Michael Bryant; and some of her brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Burial will take place in the Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials donations may be directed to the Bryant family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.