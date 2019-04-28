KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margie Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margie Bryant


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margie Bryant Obituary

GARRETT - Margie E. Bryant, age 77, of Garrett passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at her daughter's house in Garrett.

She was born on June 19, 1941, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, to Leslie and Lizzie (Cook) Webb.

Margie married Donnie Ray Bryant on April 1, 1960, in Whitesburg, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2018.

She worked for both Fostoria Distribution in Fostoria, Ohio, and Findlay Industries in Findlay, Ohio. Margie was a member of the Fostoria Moose Lodge 1567. She just loved attending bluegrass festivals with her husband and her family.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Danny and Lisa Bryant of Fostoria, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Rick Swartz of Garrett; son Thomas Bryant of Garrett; daughter-in-law Kelly Bryant of Rome City; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; eight brothers and nine sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donnie Bryant; one son, Mikel Bryant; one grandson, Michael Bryant; and some of her brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 South Center Street in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Burial will take place in the Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.

Memorials donations may be directed to the Bryant family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now