|
Margo Varner
SHIPSHEWANA - Margo Varner, age 68, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born July 10, 1951, in Clinton, Indiana, to James W. and Nadine E. (Moneymaker) Smith. They preceded her in death.
Margo married Chauncey J. Varner on March 18, 1978, in Farmersburg, Indiana.
Margo found joy in her life's work as an English teacher. She received both her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana State University.
In her career she taught middle school and high school English, journalism, and helped direct musicals. Margo worked tirelessly for her students. She was always committed to the belief that every student could be successful.
After her retirement, she found excitement in simpler tasks - watering her flowers in the yard, scrapbooking her many memories of family, and caring for her pets.
She was also an avid player of Candy Crush and would happily brag about her many "number 1 high scores" on different levels of the game.
It was hard for her to stay away from the profession that had meant so much to her in life, however, and seemingly every year she would go back to Westview to help with the musical.
Margo is survived by her husband, Chauncey J. Varner III, of Shipshewana, Indiana; her children, Nikki Grow, Winchester, and Chance Varner, of LaGrange; siblings, James (Doug) Smith, of Longs, South Carolina, and Judith Eberle, Ocala, Florida; grandchildren, Jordan and Brandon Grow, of Winchester; and great-grandchild, Zoe Grow.
Family, friends, former students, and all whose lives Margo touched, are invited to the Celebration of Life Memorial service for Margo on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 209 W. Spring St., LaGrange, at 1 p.m., with a visitation to follow from 2-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "Margo Varner Memorial Fund" at Lake City Bank. The money in this memorial will be donated to the Westview High School Library, which meant so much to Margo, for the purchase of new books.
Connie Lortie
CROMWELL - Connie Lee Lortie, 71, of Cromwell passed away at 10:53 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne.
She was born Dec. 20, 1947, the daughter of Wayne and Shirley (Kalb) Reed at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Ind.
On May 24, 1969, she married Carl J. Lortie at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ligonier.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Carl Lortie of Cromwell; two children, Julia Ann (Michael) Crossley of Ligonier and Michael Wayne (Jennifer) Lortie of Albion; three grandchildren, Courtney Nicole Crossley, Andrew Michael Crossley and Addison Mae Lortie; her mother, Shirley Reed of Ligonier; along with a large extended family of Lorties.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne L. Reed, in 2015.
Connie graduated from Cromwell High School in 1966 and was a beautician by trade in her younger years. She later worked for several years at Hooks Drugs, managing several stores for them. Connie then worked at IS Wear in Ligonier, and eventually retired from Helena Chemical in Millersburg. Over the years, Connie also enjoyed working as a tour guide for Menno Travel in Goshen and S & S Travel in Kendallville.
Connie was a member of St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Syracuse, the Noble County Extension Homemakers and was part of the Chatter Bells. She was a former Noble County 4-H Leader and proved that city girls could farm for 16 years with her husband in Kendallville. Connie also loved to cook, read, knit, garden, watch birds from her front porch, and travel whenever she got the chance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 S.R. 9, Albion. Father J. Steele, CSC, will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, and also one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cromwell High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Noble County Community Foundation, 1599 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Helen Booth
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - Helen Marie Booth, 91, of Swartz Creek, formerly of Durand and Traverse City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family at McLaren Hospital in Flint, Mich.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Durand Church of the Nazarene, 9745 E. Monroe Road, Durand, Mich. Pastor Mike McCarty will officiate. There will be a time of fellowship immediately following the service.
Helen was born Sept. 29, 1927, in Hamilton, Ind., to Otis Dale and Clella Estella (Allomong) Dirrim. She graduated from Hamilton High School.
She met and married the love of her life, Max Booth, and together they raised three children, Danala Canfield of Swartz Creek, Mich., Michael Booth of Charlotte, N.C., and Nicole Booth, who predeceased her.
She was an entrepreneur, who went on to own and operate several businesses with her husband, including a soda fountain and drug store in Hamilton and eventually Booth's clothing store in Durand.
Helen was a longtime member of the Durand Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed fellowship with her church family. Helen was an avid exercise enthusiast and enjoyed her daily walks. She enjoyed writing, authoring several novels, and had many published articles to her credit. In her 80's, Helen discovered painting, a hobby she shared with her beloved daughter, Nikki. Above all else, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children; Danala Canfield and Michael (Abelsa) Booth; her grandchildren, Scott Canfield, Tracey Booth, Kristen (Tony) Pletscher, Jody Rogers, Jenna Booth and Nicholas Booth; and her many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; Max Booth; her daughter; Nicole Booth; her grandson; Ryan Canfield; her parents; Otis and Clella Dirrim; her brothers; Wayne and Marion; and her sister, Alice.
Memorials honoring Helen may be made to Durand Church of the Nazarene, 9745 E. Monroe Road, Durand, MI 48429.
Those wishing to leave online condolences to the family may do so at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Bethanne Taylor
RALEIGH, N.C - Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, N.C., died peacefully with family present on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Duke Medical Pavilion, Durham, N.C.
She was born Feb. 20, 1955, in Richmond, Va.
Ms. Taylor is a graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School in 1973, Fort Wayne, Ind., and a multicertificate holder of advanced programs in Sales, Marketing, Educational Recruitment, and Business.
Her life's work involved placing graduates, older adults, and veterans into careers at accredited educational institutions. Her work moved her throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.
Most recently, she received top accolades as Director of Admissions at Achieve Test Prep in Raleigh, N.C., a placement service for nurses, med techs, and veteran medics into baccalaureate or higher degrees. A consummate professional, Ms.Taylor believed in the power of education towards independence - her mantra in life.
Bethanne, a lifelong pet owner, always made room for the abandoned and she enjoyed fashion, wine culture, self-improvement, and a good joke! She is a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, co-worker, and friend.
She is survived by sisters, Colette (John) Cuomo of McCormick, S.C., and Marcia (Lewis) Doell of Leo, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Beverly Taylor, Auburn, Ind.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Warwick, of Galion, Ohio.
A memorial gathering will be held Oct. 18, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral Home, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn, Ind. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery, Fort Wayne, on Oct. 19.
Memorials in her honor may be made to the DeKalb County Humane Society, 5221 U.S. 6, Butler, IN 46721 and Leader Dogs For the Blind, 1039 S. Rochester Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
William Coburn
ST. JOE - William Glenn Coburn, 85, of St. Joe, Ind., passed away Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 25, 1934, in St. Joe to Victor "John" Glenn Coburn and Ila Laverne (Monroe) Coburn.
He married Onalee (Hanes) Coburn in Hamilton, Ind., on Aug. 17, 1962, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage. She survives in St. Joe.
Also surviving are one son, William D. (Rosanna) Coburn, Orland; one daughter, Amy (Robert) Hillegass, waterloo; grandchildren, Brandon Gilbert, Bryan (Nifora) Gilbert, Brittany Gilbert, and Jacob (Molly) Hillegass; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Gilbert, Miriom Gilbert, Riley Hillegass, Raelyn Hillegass and Madison Gilbert; sisters, Leatrice J. Lothamer, New Haven, and Leah J. Isham, Garrett.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Hillegass, and a brother, Calvin Grant Coburn.
Mr. Coburn worked as a millwright at Dana in Auburn. He retired in 1988. He was an Army veteran and a member of Butler American Legion Post 202 for 25 years. He served as Color Guard Commander. He was a life member of the Auburn Moose and the Butler Eagles.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Jerry Edwards
BUTLER – Jerry J. Edwards, 67, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 1, 1952, in Fort Wayne to Herbert and Eileen (Stemen) Edwards. His mother has passed away and his father survives in Fort Wayne.
Jerry worked for Multimatic Indiana, Inc. in Butler.
He married Janice Hill on Oct. 5, 1974, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.
Also surviving are a daughter and two sons, Corissa (Scott) Pugh of Chapin, S.C., Jeremy (Margaret) Edwards of Auburn and Shawn (Angie) Edwards of Yoder, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Herbert (Jodi) Edwards of Fort Wayne and Gordon (Vicki) Edwards of Jacksonville, Fla.
The family will receive friends and celebrate Jerry's life on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn. No service or burial will take place at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in Jerry's name to Parkview Hospice or Indiana Cancer services.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Delores Peckhart
KENDALLVILLE – Dolores J. Peckhart, 91, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Lutheran Life Village in Kendallville.
She was born March 2, 1928, in Ashley to John B and Nealla V. (Becker) Voges.
She worked for 28 years at Essex Wire before retiring in 1999. She attended the Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
Dolores married Ronald W. Peckhart on May 23, 1947, in Auburn, and he died April 28, 2003.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Dianna S. (William "Monroe") Stewart of Orland, Gloria (Corey) Happner of Sturgis, Mich., and William (Ginger) Peckhart of Hamilton; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren; and four sisters and two brothers, Norma Wolfe of Florida, Juanita Corkwell of Big Lake, Virginia Frankenstein of Kendallville, Bertha Maurer of Garrett, Glen Voges of Fort Wayne and Hugh (Donna) Voges of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother Dean Voges.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow in Fairfield Cemetery, Corunna. Calling is two hours prior to the service, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials can be given to the American Heart Association. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Ada Bontrager
MIDDLEBURY - Ada L Bontrager, 84, of Middlebury, died at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. ,7 at her residence.
She was born March 4, 1935, in Ligonier to Levi and Amelia (Yoder) Raber.
She married Samuel E. Bontrager on Sept. 26, 1957, in LaGrange County, and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Joseph (Rosemary) Bontrager of Ligonier, Floyd (Mary Sue) Bontrager and Mervin (Mary Esther) Bontrager both of Nappanee; four daughters, Katie Ann (Wayne) Bontrager of Shipshewana, LeEtta (Lonnie) Lambright and Vera Bontrager, both of Middlebury, and Edna (Vernon) Bontrager of Topeka; 36 grandchildren, 78 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Elizabeth Yoder of Shipshewana, Katie (Harry W.) Miller of Millersburg and Amanda (Wilbur) Yoder of LaGrange; two sisters-in-law, Martha Raber of Shipshewana and Edna Raber of Middlebury.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Joseph, Lloyd and Glen Raber.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. today and all day Monday at the Lonnie Lambright residence, 1910 N. 1150 W., Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, also at the Lonnie Lambright residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Norman Miller and the home ministers. Burial will be in Mast Cemetery, Middlebury.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
Richard Ahlersmeyer
ANGOLA - Richard Lee "Dick" Ahlersmeyer, 72, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Celebration of Life service today at 3 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont. Memorials to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703. Arrangements by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Larry Smith
COLUMBIA CITY - Larry Dean Smith, 58, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The funeral service is Friday at 8 p.m. at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, with visitation after 4 p.m. Memorials are to the American Heart Association or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.