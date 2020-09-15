Marian Banet

MONROEVILLE - Marian D. Banet, 91, of Monroeville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1928, to Arthur and Minnie (Weilman) Banet.

Marian was a quiet lady, who was a self-employed farmer, in addition to farming she enjoyed raising chickens, and she especially loved her cats.

She is survived by seven nieces, Jeanne (Clint) Stephens and Judy (Ken) Rhodes, both of Waterloo, Indiana, Sue (Robert) Dunmford, of Syracuse, Indiana, Rosie (Jack) Kellog, of Carmel, Indiana, Sharon (Bob) McNeal, of Angola, Indiana, Tamalee (Scott) Liggett, of Payne, Ohio, and Joyce (Joe) Manter, of Charlotte, North Carolina; and one nephew, Walt (Juanita) Oehler Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Hernagail, Albert and Garland Banet and one sister, Orlean Oehler.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Monroeville, with Pastor Ralph Klinker officiating.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Monroeville Cemetery in Monroeville, Indiana.

Preferred memorials are to Monroeville Fire Department or Allen County Humane Society.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Monroeville.