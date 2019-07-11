KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Penix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Penix


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Penix Obituary

ANGOLA - Marian J. Penix, 92, passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, at Aperion Care (Lakeland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center) in Angola.

She was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Orland, to Floyd O. and Lissie (Fair) Stayner. They are deceased.

She graduated from Orland High School in 1945.

Marian married A.J. Booth in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1958.

She married Leo Penix in 1963, and he preceded her in death in 1979.

She loved to play cards, do puzzles, and read.

She was a member of Orland American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #423, and a Gold Star Mother.

She is survived by a son, Brad Booth, of Angola; and a daughter, Linda (Tom) Christlieb, of Angola. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Steve (Stacey) Christlieb, Autumn Seidel, Brandon (Denise) Booth and Jared (Angela) Booth; six great-grandchildren, Haleigh and Riley Seidel, Tyler and Alexis Christlieb and Stella and Isla Booth; and two sisters, Virginia Evans, of LaOtto, and Margaret Truran, of Detroit, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a son, Stephan L. Booth, who died in 1968; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Sponsoller) Booth; and four brothers, Allison, Leland, Werdel and Basil Stayner.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola, at 11 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

The family of Marian would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and staff that took care of our mother.

To leave condolences visit www.hejohnsonFH..com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.

Published in KPCNews on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
Download Now