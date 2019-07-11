ANGOLA - Marian J. Penix, 92, passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019, at Aperion Care (Lakeland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center) in Angola.

She was born Nov. 10, 1926, in Orland, to Floyd O. and Lissie (Fair) Stayner. They are deceased.

She graduated from Orland High School in 1945.

Marian married A.J. Booth in 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1958.

She married Leo Penix in 1963, and he preceded her in death in 1979.

She loved to play cards, do puzzles, and read.

She was a member of Orland American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #423, and a Gold Star Mother.

She is survived by a son, Brad Booth, of Angola; and a daughter, Linda (Tom) Christlieb, of Angola. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Steve (Stacey) Christlieb, Autumn Seidel, Brandon (Denise) Booth and Jared (Angela) Booth; six great-grandchildren, Haleigh and Riley Seidel, Tyler and Alexis Christlieb and Stella and Isla Booth; and two sisters, Virginia Evans, of LaOtto, and Margaret Truran, of Detroit, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a son, Stephan L. Booth, who died in 1968; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca (Sponsoller) Booth; and four brothers, Allison, Leland, Werdel and Basil Stayner.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola, at 11 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

The family of Marian would like to give special thanks to all the nurses and staff that took care of our mother.

