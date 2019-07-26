KPCNews Obituaries
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Orland United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Orland United Methodist Church
1929 - 2019
Marian Sanders Obituary

ORLAND - Marian E. Sanders, 90, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Angola.

She was born Wednesday, March 6, 1929, in Snyder County, Pennsylvania, to Austin and Carrie (Herman) Beaver. They are deceased.

She attended and graduated 12 years of school.

She was united in marriage to Richard D. Sanders on Jan. 29, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2014.

Marian had worked for Orland Telephone Co., and later for Prairie Heights High School in the cafeteria.

She was a member of Orland United Methodist Church and past-president of the Orland American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed playing bingo and loved time with her grandchildren and cats.

She is survived by one son and one daughter, Sheldon (Kim) Sanders, of Orland, and Sharon Nichols, of Orland; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Galen Beaver, of Sunbury, Pennsylvania; and two sisters, Elaine Hollenbach, of Kratzerville, Pennsylvania, and Daphne Reedy, of Selins Grove, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Jerry Nichols; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Orland United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.

Calling will be one hour prior to services, beginning at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland.

Visitation will also be from 2-4 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola.

The family requests memorials be given in memory of Marian Sanders to Orland United Methodist Church, 6015 N. S.R. 327, Orland, IN 46776 or Steuben Humane Shelter, 780 Shelter Lane, Angola, IN. 46703.

To leave condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on July 26, 2019
