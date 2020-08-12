1/1
Marianne Caprino
GARRETT - Marianne Caprino, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at the age of 71.

She spent her life working as director of operations for group homes for adults with developmental disabilities.

She was a very kind and gentle person, who adored all her nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her dogs were her children, especially Max and then Jasper, a rescue dog she was fostering.

She spent her free time volunteering at the food bank and crafting, making pins and bracelets for children (and adults), and giving these to anyone she encountered and to charitable organizations such as Ronald McDonald House. These were also always a hit with the numerous nurses and doctors she met in her many visits to healthcare facilities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Josephine (Bruno) Caprino; and one sister, Christine Fuller (Tom).

She is survived by one brother, Frank Caprino (Elise), of Wolcottville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Great Lakes Westie Rescue Inc., 5843 State Road 205, Garrett, IN 46738.

Arrangement have been entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
