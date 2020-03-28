KPCNews Obituaries
|
KENDALLVILLE - Marianne Grubb, 81, peacefully departed Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at her garden home.

A Fort Wayne native, she graduated from North Side High School.

On Sept. 27, 1959, she married Richard C. Grubb, who was the love of her life.

She was employed by Rudisill School as a Teachers Aide and the office of Pettigrew Reporting.

She felt her most important role in life was that of wife, mother and grandmother. Her caring and kind nature touched the lives of many people. She was known for her love of books, flowers and Art Glass, and enjoyed frequent compliments on her personal style and flair for home décor.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, Charles S. E. and Ida M. Cross.

Surviving are her sister, Barbra J. (James) Pettigrew; brother, Thomas S. E. (Kathy) Cross; son, Richard L. (Courtney) Grubb; three step-granddaughters; daughter, Diane K. (Ken) Gaby; and grandson, Kenneth Charles Gaby; and daughter, Peggy Grubb; and grandsons, Alexander T. and Benjamin C. Miller; and one step-granddaughter.

A memorial service with calling at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville will be announced.

Memorials in her honor may be gifted to the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2020
