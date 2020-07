Marianne Grubb, 81, died on Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, in her garden home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home with visitation at 10 a.m.

Burial will follow the service at Lake View Cemetery.