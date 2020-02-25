KPCNews Obituaries
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:30 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1502 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Marie Doherty


1925 - 2020
Marie Doherty Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Marie Rose Doherty, 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on Feb. 22, 2020.

Born on June 6, 1925, in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late James and Marie M (Reinhardt) Park.

She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Gary) Parke, of Avilla, Linda (Tim) Travis, of Oshkosh Wisconsin, and Pamela (David) DeKoninck, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Sherry Doherty, of Syracuse; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Albert L. Doherty, in 2013; sons, Brian Doherty, in 1983, and Robert Doherty, in 2013.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.

Calling will also be held from 2-7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at D. O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m.

Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne.

Memorial donations may be given to Gibault Children's Services, or St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 25, 2020
