More Obituaries for Marie Glassford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Glassford

Marie Glassford Obituary

FREMONT - Marie R. Glassford, 91, a former resident of rural Bryant, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home in Fremont, Indiana.

Marie was born on April 28, 1928, in St. Henry, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard and Alvina (Esser) Heitkamp.

Marie was a devout Catholic and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bryant and St. Anthony Catholic Church of Angola, Indiana. She was also a member of the Altar Rosary Sodality.

She loved her family, being at the lake, tending to her flowers and gardening, and embroidery. She was a member of the V.I.P. club at The Hangout on Snow Lake in Fremont, and a member of American Legion Auxiliary in Fremont.

She was married on June 19, 1948, to Carl D. Glassford. He passed away on June 22, 2012.

Her survivors include one son, John W. Glassford (wife Donna), of Bryant; four daughters, Sharon E. Hoffman (husband Dan), of Bryant, Jeanne M. Lutz, of Bryant, Patricia A. Weigel (husband Tom), of Bryant, and Carla S. Glassford (wife Christine Moos), of Fremont; one sister, Marilyn Wray, of Union City; 15 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.

Due to health precautions designated by the State of Indiana, private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, east of Bryant.

Father Kenneth Alt will officiate the services with burial at the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.

Memorial may be directed to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 9, 2020
