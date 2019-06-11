KENDALLVILLE - Marie Eileen Musser, 63, of Kendallville, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at her home in Kendallville.

Ms. Musser was born in Auburn, Indiana, on May 24, 1956. She was the daughter of Robert Walter and Beverly (Sherwood) Blech. Her father preceded her in death in 2001. She was married to Owen Walter "Junior" Smith, who also preceded her in death on March 7, 1998.

In the past, she was employed with Union Products Inc., in Cromwell.

She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.

She previously lived in Topeka for many years and was known to many children as the "Topeka Mother" as she loved, looked after, and cared for many children in her neighborhood.

Ms. Musser's survivors include her mother, Beverly Blech, of Auburn; daughter, Dawn and Jerry Bennett, of Ligonier; two grandchildren, Emily and Rebecca Bennett; caretaker and best friends, Holly and Singh Marshall; brother, Robert and Carla Blech Jr., of Coldwater, Michigan; nephew, Tobias "Toby" and Mindy Blech, of Auburn; stepbrother, Greg Smith, of Cromwell; and stepsister, Theresa Atwood, of Topeka.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at noon, at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the service.

The Rev. Chris Stephens will officiate the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church United Methodist.

