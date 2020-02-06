|
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. - Marie R. (Jean) Nastally, 87, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Broad Creek Care Center.
She was born on April 13, 1932, in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of the late Norbert and Bertha Bryden Rumler.
She moved to Hilton Head Island in November 2012, from Mesa, Arizona.
Marie was employed for many years with Garrett State Bank in Garrett, Indiana.
She was loved by a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy Nastally, of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Jeff Krider, of Ormond Beach, Florida; three grandsons and their wives, Michael and Lisa Hofferman, and Ian and Brigitte Nastally, both of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Mark and Rizalyn Hofferman, of Auburn, Indiana; a great-grandson, Porter Hofferman, of Indianapolis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her husband, William F. Nastally, preceded her in death.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the amazing staff at Broad Creek Care Center and Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.
A graveside service will be held late spring at Six Oaks Cemetery on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 or NAMI Lowcountry, P.O. Box 24128, Hilton Head Island, SC, 29925.
Islandfuneralhome.com