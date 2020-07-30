1/1
Marie Sponhower
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

AUBURN - Marie Sponhower, 95, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.

She was born on March 29, 1925, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Robert and Angie (Harkey) Christlieb. Marie married Burt Sponhower on Aug. 14, 1948, and he passed away on April 13, 1985.

A member of Indian Village Church of God, Marie enjoyed Bible Study, Woman's Club, fundraisers and working at the food bank.

Marie also was a 60-year member of Indiana Extension Home Makers, Jackson Township Club. She loved to sew and do embroidery, helping with many quilts, as she was an outstanding volunteer for the R.S.V.P in Auburn. She also enjoyed traveling, music, ceramics, flower gardening, quilting and family.

She had many jobs, General Electric, Practical Nursing, DeKalb School Food Service, Kings Sealey and Magnavox-Philips, where she retired from in 1990.

Survivors include her sons, Wayne Sponhower, of Missouri, and Steve and Rose Sponhower, of Auburn; daughter, Sue and Rick Fuentes, of Avilla; six granddaughters, Marlou Sponhower, of Hereford, Arizona, Londa Dishong, of Bloomington, Roxanne Wells, of Auburn, Crystal Teixeira, of Auburn, Angela (Mark) Smith, of Avilla and Melissa (Klint) Kammerer, of Kendallville; 10 great-grandchildren, Cadence Smith, Carly Smith, Cara Smith, Lexy Kammerer, Aubrey Kammerer, Haley Kammerer, Erica (Brent) High, Austin (Tarese) Ballentine, Wayne Wells IV and Paige Teixeira; and four great-great-grandchildren, Ana Mae High, Londyn High, Evelyn High and Easton Ballentine.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Jerry Burghduff officiating, along with Pastor Mike Antal singing.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to County Line Food Pantry.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved