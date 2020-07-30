AUBURN - Marie Sponhower, 95, formerly of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.

She was born on March 29, 1925, in DeKalb County, Indiana, to Robert and Angie (Harkey) Christlieb. Marie married Burt Sponhower on Aug. 14, 1948, and he passed away on April 13, 1985.

A member of Indian Village Church of God, Marie enjoyed Bible Study, Woman's Club, fundraisers and working at the food bank.

Marie also was a 60-year member of Indiana Extension Home Makers, Jackson Township Club. She loved to sew and do embroidery, helping with many quilts, as she was an outstanding volunteer for the R.S.V.P in Auburn. She also enjoyed traveling, music, ceramics, flower gardening, quilting and family.

She had many jobs, General Electric, Practical Nursing, DeKalb School Food Service, Kings Sealey and Magnavox-Philips, where she retired from in 1990.

Survivors include her sons, Wayne Sponhower, of Missouri, and Steve and Rose Sponhower, of Auburn; daughter, Sue and Rick Fuentes, of Avilla; six granddaughters, Marlou Sponhower, of Hereford, Arizona, Londa Dishong, of Bloomington, Roxanne Wells, of Auburn, Crystal Teixeira, of Auburn, Angela (Mark) Smith, of Avilla and Melissa (Klint) Kammerer, of Kendallville; 10 great-grandchildren, Cadence Smith, Carly Smith, Cara Smith, Lexy Kammerer, Aubrey Kammerer, Haley Kammerer, Erica (Brent) High, Austin (Tarese) Ballentine, Wayne Wells IV and Paige Teixeira; and four great-great-grandchildren, Ana Mae High, Londyn High, Evelyn High and Easton Ballentine.

A memorial service will take place at 3 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Jerry Burghduff officiating, along with Pastor Mike Antal singing.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m., on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to County Line Food Pantry.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.