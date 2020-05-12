KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Committal
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery
Avilla, IN
View Map
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Vance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Vance


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Vance Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Marie L. (Communeau) Vance, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1922, in Rheim, France, to Gaston and Mathilde Libersa.

She completed her college degree in France, majoring in education.

During World War II she was a valuable member of the United States Army, acting as a translator and interpreter for the Allied Forces. During this time as an interpreter, she found the love of her life, Glenn Vance. She moved to the United States with Glenn after WWII ended.

The two wed on Feb. 28, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Upon moving to the United States, Marie found employment as a foreign language teacher at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.

Marie's hobbies included gardening, crocheting and knitting.

Marie is survived by her son, Albert (Dixie) Vance, of Albion; daughter, Michele Hicks, of Angola; grandsons, Marc Vance and Patrick Hicks; granddaughter, Veronica Johnson; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister; and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Vance; son, Philip Vance; and daughters Colette Vance, Collen Vance and Gisele Vance.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the family has requested to have private services.

A committal service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday May 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Avilla.

Chaplain Pete Meneghello will officiate.

Friends are welcome to attend the committal service, but the family has asked they stay in or near their vehicles in observance of social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mary's Catholic School in Avilla.

To leave online condolences or sign the guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Published in KPCNews on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -