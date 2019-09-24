KPCNews Obituaries
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
KENDALLVILLE - Marilee J. Frey, 94, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Kendallville.

She was born Nov. 13, 1924, in LaGrange County, to Russell and Gladys Lucille (Dawson) Barnes.

Marilee was a 1942 graduate of Kendallville High School.

On May 8, 1947, in South Bend, she married Raymond F. Frey. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1995.

Mrs. Frey had been a waitress at Publix Restaurant and had also worked at Flint and Walling for more than 20 years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville.

Surviving are two daughters, Margo (John) Fenstermaker, of Hillsdale County, Michigan, and Marla (Greg) Robinson, of Kendallville; four granddaughters, Heather (Todd) Boyles, Hillary Robinson, Jama (Matt) Green, and Jill (Mike) Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Belinda (Mike) Corps, of Kendallville; and a nephew, Rolland (Sally) Kruger, of The Villages, Florida.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Thomas J. Frey; and a brother, Jack Barnes.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or services. Private family burial will be at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 24, 2019
