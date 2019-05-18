KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home
1320 E. Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brown-Baumgartner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Brown-Baumgartner


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Brown-Baumgartner Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Marilyn J. Brown-Baumgartner, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Kingston Care in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Baumgartner was born on Jan. 19, 1933, in Avilla, to Russell C. Hippenhammer and Ople M. Smith. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Avilla High School. After high school, she went to work for Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne.

On June 22, 1952, she married Lowell Brown at Avilla United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 1995.

After 25 years of service, she retired as an office assistant from Huntertown Elementary School. On Sept. 25, 1999, she married Gilbert N. Baumgartner at Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. He also preceded her in death in 2008.

Marilyn was a member of Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golfing and bowling and playing on different leagues. She loved to spend time with her family, friends, and loved ones.

Survivors include her four children, Sherry Ohlwine, of Fort Wayne, Greg (Faun) Brown, of Shipshewana, Scott (Laura) Brown and Randy (Teresa) Brown, both of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her grandchildren, Carrie and Casey Brown; and siblings, Dick and Dean Hippenhammer and Janet Meyer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019. from 2-4. p.m. and 6-8. p.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park. Officiating the services will be Pastor Fred Baughman.

Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Download Now