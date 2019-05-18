FORT WAYNE - Marilyn J. Brown-Baumgartner, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Kingston Care in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Baumgartner was born on Jan. 19, 1933, in Avilla, to Russell C. Hippenhammer and Ople M. Smith. They preceded her in death.

She graduated from Avilla High School. After high school, she went to work for Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne.

On June 22, 1952, she married Lowell Brown at Avilla United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 1995.

After 25 years of service, she retired as an office assistant from Huntertown Elementary School. On Sept. 25, 1999, she married Gilbert N. Baumgartner at Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne. He also preceded her in death in 2008.

Marilyn was a member of Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed golfing and bowling and playing on different leagues. She loved to spend time with her family, friends, and loved ones.

Survivors include her four children, Sherry Ohlwine, of Fort Wayne, Greg (Faun) Brown, of Shipshewana, Scott (Laura) Brown and Randy (Teresa) Brown, both of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Marilyn was also preceded in death by her grandchildren, Carrie and Casey Brown; and siblings, Dick and Dean Hippenhammer and Janet Meyer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019. from 2-4. p.m. and 6-8. p.m., at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park. Officiating the services will be Pastor Fred Baughman.

Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Robinson Chapel United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com.