BIG TURKEY LAKE - Marilyn J. Church, 92, of Big Turkey Lake, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Marilyn was born March 29, 1927, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Harry and Louise Freese. Marilyn married Fred Church on May 8, 1948.

Marilyn retired from Dana Federal Credit Union and was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hudson.

She is survived by three daughters, Elaine (Keith) Seitz of Las Vegas, Nevada; Pamela (Mike) Boschet of Warsaw, and Janice Ruby of Fort Wayne; a son, Keith (Shannon) Church of Big Turkey Lake; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Church; two brothers, Harry and Donald; and a grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10275 E. 550 S., Hudson. The Rev. James Elsner will officiate.

Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Burial will be in Lake Bethel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

