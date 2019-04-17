KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
10275 E. 550 S.
Hudson, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
10275 E. 550 S.
Hudson, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Church


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marilyn Church Obituary

BIG TURKEY LAKE - Marilyn J. Church, 92, of Big Turkey Lake, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Marilyn was born March 29, 1927, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Harry and Louise Freese. Marilyn married Fred Church on May 8, 1948.

Marilyn retired from Dana Federal Credit Union and was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hudson.

She is survived by three daughters, Elaine (Keith) Seitz of Las Vegas, Nevada; Pamela (Mike) Boschet of Warsaw, and Janice Ruby of Fort Wayne; a son, Keith (Shannon) Church of Big Turkey Lake; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Church; two brothers, Harry and Donald; and a grandchild.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 10275 E. 550 S., Hudson. The Rev. James Elsner will officiate.

Visitation will be Friday, April 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Burial will be in Lake Bethel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now