ANGOLA - Marilyn Kay Deahl, 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 15, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Christian D. and Mabel M. (Trimble) Delagrange.
She married Joseph William Deahl on Feb. 22, 1958, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Angola United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed baking and traveling with her husband. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Surviving are her children, Jeff (Janet) Deahl, of Angola, Indiana, Andy (Pam) Deahl, of Claremont, California, Thom (Anna) Deahl, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Erin Kristine Deahl, of Angola, Indiana; her sisters, Janis (Arlon) Bauman, of Leo, Indiana, and Donna Short, of Leo, Indiana. Also surviving are her four grandchildren, Teddy (Kelley) Deahl, Nathan (Megan) Deahl, Hannah Deahl and Lexi Deahl; and her great-grandchild, Allistor Deahl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Joseph William Deahl, in December 1990.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, at, Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, prior to the service at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angola United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at a later date at Leo Memorial Park, Leo, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.