Marilyn Frain
1938 - 2020
SHIPSHEWANA - Marilyn Joann Frain, 81, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died June 26, 2020, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange, Indiana.

Mrs. Frain was born on July 8, 1938, in LaGrange County, Indiana to Orva J. and Sarah Ellen (Troyer) Miller.

Living her lifetime in LaGrange County, she had worked for JD Hostetler doing interior painting and wallpaper for many years. She was also a custodian at Westview Elementary, retiring in 2008.

Mrs. Frain was a long-time member of the Scott United Methodist Church in rural Shipshewana and was active with LaGrange County Relay For Life for many years.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spent time with them by going to tractor pulls with her grandson, supporting them in sporting activities, and watching them show in 4-H.

She enjoyed watching basketball, especially Westview basketball. She and her husband, Elwyn, loved to travel, going to Brown County and to Minnesota with family and neighbors.

On Oct. 25, 1958, in Topeka, Indiana, she married Elwyn J. Frain; he preceded her in death on March 19, 2016.

Surviving is a daughter Robin (Kim) Clark of Memphis, Michigan; three sons, Rodney (Sherry) Frain of Shipshewana, Randy (Angel) Frain of Orland, Indiana, and Rex Frain of Goshen; six grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Norberg of LaGrange, Tondra (Brandon) Mauck of Shipshewana, Christopher Schruba of Memphis, Michigan, and Chasity Schruba of Macomb, Michigan, Erin Frain of Orland, and Kyrah Clark of Minneapolis, Minnesota, six great-grandchildren, Brandt, Aiden, and Keegan Norberg, Kyrie Mauck, Addyson Schruba and Atlee Walters; and a brother, Alfred (Rosie) Miller of Shipshewana.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Romaine Hostetler, and five brothers, Richard, Samuel, Paul, Larry, and Jim Miller.

Private family services will take place with Rev. Kevin Brower officiating.

Burial will be in Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society for Relay For Life.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
