LAGRANGE - Marilyn E. Lewis, 83, of rural LaGrange, died Dec. 1, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Lewis was born on April 13, 1937, in Whitinsville, MA to Albert and Sadie (Kroll) Brouwer.

On June 14, 1958 in Whitinsville, Massachusetts she married R. Craig Lewis; he preceded her in death on January 8, 2013.

Living in LaGrange County since 1958, she graduated with a bachelor's degree from both Purdue University and Tri-State University. She was a teacher for many years teaching in Flint and Wolcottville Schools, and from 1981 until retiring in 1999, she was a second-grade teacher for the Prairie Heights School Corporation.

An avid swimmer, she was a New England High School Swimming Champion and was also on the swim team at Purdue University. Marilyn was member of the Plato Methodist Church in rural LaGrange. An active member of the community, she was a former member of both the Prairie Heights School Board and LaGrange County Library Board, a member of the Retired LaGrange County Teacher's Association, was a Gray Panther Volunteer, and had received the Prairie Heights Mighty Oak Award.

Surviving are her children, Karen Ann (Paul) Krueger of Angola, Brian Roy (Debbie) Lewis of LaGrange and Daren Jay (Rachel) Lewis of Garrett; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Wilma Horanoff of Adamstown, MD, and Janet (Barry) McKeag of Worcester, MA.

Preceding Marilyn in death was her husband; her parents; a son, Kevin Arthur Lewis; a sister, Anne Swanekamp; and a brother, Charles Brouwer.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Plato United Methodist Church, 0340 S 500 E, LaGrange, IN. Rev. Mike Antal will officiate the services.

Burial will take place at East Springfield Cemetery in rural LaGrange, IN.

Visitation will take place on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 3-6 pm at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and celebration of life services.

Memorials may be made to the LaGrange County Community Foundation for the Kevin Lewis Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com