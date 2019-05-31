BUTLER - Marilyn Louise Nelson (Beebe), left this life peacefully, May 28, 2019, at the age of 87. Her son, Dennis Nelson, was by her side.

She was born in Auburn on Jan. 28, 1932, to John and Mary (Hills) Beebe. Marilyn was the second of six children.

Marilyn loved her family, square dancing, euchre, crocheting, country music, gospel music and Bible study.

One of her deep passions was in helping others, and received numerous awards for her volunteer efforts at church, The Filling Station, RSVP, and United Way.

A Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years, she touched the hearts and lives of so many in DeKalb County.

She leaves behind her sister, Lois Douglas, of Portage, Michigan; three sons, Steven Melchi, Michael Melchi, both of Branson, Missouri, and Dennis Nelson, of Auburn, Indiana; five grandchildren, Eric Melchi, of Angola, Lance Melchi, of Garrett, Jodi Melchi, of Pensecola Florida, Chandler Nelson, of Searcy, Arizona, and Alexandria Nelson, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Marilyn was preceded in death by both parents; stepfather, Guy Shatto; brothers, Ronald Beebe, of Garrett, and Gerald Beebe, of Winter Haven, Florida; as well as sisters, Marcielle Mowery and Beverly Lower, both formerly of Angola.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Visitation is at 10 a.m., with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m., at Christ's Church in Butler, 127 W. Main St., Butler, with Pastor Dale Rabineau officiating.

A dinner will follow at the church after the services.

Memorials may be given to the church.

To leave condolences visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.