ROME CITY - Marilyn Mae Patton 89, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.

She was born on May 5, 1931, in Coldwater, Ohio, to Lester and Alvina "Bonnie" (Wendel) Desch. Marilyn was very close to her mother; maternal grandparents, William and Christina Wendel; two aunts, Tillie (Fred) Pyle and Nettie (John) Schroeder.

Marilyn attended Holy Trinity School and Coldwater High School, where she was valedictorian of her class. She had a part time job at the public library where she developed her love for books, a love she would pass down to all of her children.

After high school, she moved to Fort Wayne and graduated from International Business College at the top of her class. While attending college she met Joe Patton, her future husband.

Joe enlisted in the Air Force and they married on May 12, 1951. From there they embarked on an exciting time living in Biloxi, Mississippi, San Antonio, Texas, and London, England. Eventually they settled in Fort Wayne in 1976, where they opened a Dairy Queen on Lower Huntington Road and later on South Anthony Blvd.

Marilyn and Joe continued to travel and spend winters in Florida. In 1986, they moved to Antler's Point on Sylvan Lake in Rome City, and spent many years remodeling the Berghoff Brewery Lodge that was built in 1895.

Marilyn valued her life as a wife, mother and Christian woman who modeled her faith and incredible patience to others. She never felt that her cooking was anything special, but her five children and husband were at the table promptly at 5 p.m., to enjoy her bill of fare. Cooking is a hobby for all the Patton children and grandchildren and they have spent many hours together in the kitchen or at the grill. Joe enjoyed cooking meals for Marilyn later in life.

She was a devout Catholic and attended St. Henry's Parish in Fort Wayne and St. Gaspar's in Rome City.

Marilyn was cared for at home for seven years before entering the memory care unit at Orchard Pointe in December 2019.

Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Joe Patton; two daughters, Deborah (John) Gildea and Rhonda (Brian) O'Connor; three sons, Joe "David" (Kelly) Patton, John (Nancy) Patton and James "Jim" (Julie) Patton; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private Mass and burial will take place.

Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.