KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Smith


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Smith Obituary

GARRETT - Marilyn Jean Smith 72, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 10, 1947, in Garrett to Melvin and Eleanor (Provines) Smith.

Marilyn graduated from Garret High School in 1966.

She worked at Lincoln Life, Mossberg Hubbard and as a semi-truck driver at Assmann Corporation. She then started her own trucking company and later became an independent truck driver.

She loved long haul trucking across the United States and Canada. Traveling around the country helping out with her brothers pulling truck and going fishing, were her favorite past times. She was a farm girl at heart, helping out on the family dairy and grain farm, her whole life.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Eleanor; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Deborah Smith, of Garrett, and a nephew, Brian Smith, of Fort Wayne.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no viewing or services.

Interment will be at Cedar Creek Cemetery at a later date.

You may send a condolence or register online at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -