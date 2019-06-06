KIMMELL - Marilyn J. Truex, 84, Kimmell, died at 10:35 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

She was born July 14, 1934, in Wakarusa, to Lamar W. and Esther M. (Culp) Stickel.

On Oct. 5, 1957, she married William E. Truex and he died April 26, 2013.

Surviving are a son, Michael A. Truex, Nappanee; daughters, Diane (Dennis) Blotkamp, Kimmell, and Kathy Winright, Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Justin W. (Brittany) Blotkamp, Cody W. (Devona) Blotkamp, Adam W. (Tamarae Dial) Brew, and Austin W. Winright; great-grandchildren, Lilly E. Stout, Wyatt A.J. Blotkamp, Ellis W. Blotkamp, Reese V. Blotkamp, Nora S.M. Blotkamp, Mila A. Brew, and Nylah T. Blotkamp; sister, Delores (John) Jones, Goshen; brothers, Arden (Elsa) Stickel, Goshen and Steve (Judy) Stickel, Middlebury.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, William; brother, Keith Stickel; and sister, Sharon Stickel.

Marilyn was a 1952 graduate of Concord High School, a member of Broadway Christian Chapel, Kimmell and Washington Juniors Homemaker Club.

She worked at St. Joe Valley Bank and was a waitress and cook at Grandma's Cupboard, Cromwell.

Marilyn and William worked hand-in-hand for many years on the family dairy farm, through the hardships and triumphs.

She loved watching "The Pioneer Woman", reading the Bible and books about the Amish, collecting, shopping, bowling, going out to eat, going through facebook and playing games. Most importantly, Marilyn loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019, and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Monday, June 10, 2019, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.

Pastor Gary Colby, of Salem Community Church, Wilmot, will officiate.

Burial will follow at South Union Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to or Riley Hospital for Children.

