KENDALLVILLE - Marion E. Campbell, 85, of Lake Zurich, Illinois, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on April 20, 2020, at Lexington Health Care in Lake Zurich, Illinois, where she battled her last 10 years or so with dementia.
She was the widow of Marion J. Campbell Jr., and they shared many years of marriage together. They spent many of those years living in Kendallville, on the small farm that they both loved.
Born on June 27, 1934, in Mason, Michigan, she was the daughter of Dorothy and Floyd Porter. She was the sister of Delores Foreman and Marilynn Oberlin (her twin sister), both are deceased; and her half-brother, Robert (Colleen) Porter, of Wooddale, Illinois.
Most of her working years were spent as a factory worker. Her last 10 years or so, before she retired, she worked for Walker (Tenneco Co.) in Indiana.
She enjoyed country music, Bingo, bowling and playing rummy, and in her day she loved dancing. She was loved by so many in the Kendallville area.
She is survived by her five children, Susan (Gary), of Lake Zurich, Frank, of Wisconsin, Linda, of Kendallville, Michael (Angel), of Elmhurst, Illinois, and Robert (Bobby), of Aurora, Illinois; and her five stepchildren, Joy Carole Oravetz (John), of Glenview, Illinois, Terry Campbell, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Gary (Jane) Campbell, of Glenview, Illinois, Patrick Campbell, of Hardshell, Kentucky; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, too numerous to name.
She was also preceded in death by Jill Zimmerman, of Northbrook, Illinois, and Janice Porter, of Elmwood Park, Illinois.
Due to the ongoing restrictions on public gatherings, private funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Rehobeth Cemetery, rural Albion.
