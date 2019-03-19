KPCNews Obituaries
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
AVILLA - Marion K. Palmer, 90, of Avilla, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne.

He was born March 14, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Marion Lloyd and Genevieve (Albert) Palmer.

On Feb. 7, 1948 in Detroit, he married Letty Elliott.

Marion was known as being the owner and operator of the Avilla Dairy Treat on the south side of Avilla. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Letty Palmer, and daughters, Linda (Ron) Grandis of Davidson, Michigan, and Martha (Tom) Kennerk of Monroeville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Terry (Rick) Sales, Abby (Cody) Stoll, and Kali Kennerk; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded death by an infant daughter, Sandra, and four brothers.

A funeral service is at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday.

Contributions in Marion's memory may be directed to the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana "Buddy Walk." To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 19, 2019
